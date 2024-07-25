25 Feared Dead, 53 Injured In Kano-Zaria Road Crash

No fewer than 25 people have been killed at the Dangwaro Flyover, along the popular Kano-Zaria Road, leaving 53 others injured.

It was gathered that at 3:30 am, a speeding trailer with 90 people onboard reportedly lost control and crashed, resulting in significant casualties and injuries.

The Kano Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, CC Ibrahim Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said that twelve people onboard the trailer, with the registration number KMC 311 ZB, were unhurt in the crash.

Abdullahi in a statement by his spokesperson, CRC Abdullahi Labaran attributed the fatal accident involving the trailer (IVECO) with registration number KMC 311 ZB to over speeding which resulted in a loss of control.

The statement reads: “At about 0330hrs on Monday, a fatal accident involving a trailer (IVECO) with registration number KMC 311 ZB occurred at Dangwaro Flyover along Kano – Zaria Road.

“The crash involved ninety (90), with devastating consequences: twenty-five (25) fatalities, fifty-three (53) injured individuals, and twelve (12) people rescued unhurt.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the probable cause of the crash was due to over speeding and loss of control by the driver of the trailer.

“The FRSC promptly mobilized rescue operations in collaboration with the Nigerian Police and other emergency response agencies.

“During the rescue operation, items recovered included six motorcycles, ten mobile phones, animals (rams & goats), maize, and the sum of four thousand naira. All recovered items are currently in police custody.

“All victims of the road traffic crash have been swiftly transported to Murtala Specialist Hospital Kano for urgent medical attention.

Speaking further, Abdullahi warned drivers and motorists against unsafe practice of transporting animals, goods, and humans, adding that such practices not only endanger lives but also contravene traffic regulations designed to ensure road safety.

He said: “In response to this tragic incident, Sector Commander CC Ibrahim Abdullahi warns drivers and motorists against the unsafe practice of transporting animals, goods, and human beings concurrently. Such practices not only endanger lives but also contravene traffic regulations designed to ensure road safety.”