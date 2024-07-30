30% Interest Rate’ll Hinder Economic Growth, Job Creation, Increase Insecurity – Dangote Warns

Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, on Tuesday, expressed his objection to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to raise interest rates to nearly 30%.

He shared his concerns about the impact of this decision on the economy at a conference organized by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja.

According to him, higher interest rate would hinder economic growth, potentially create obstacles in job creation and would not facilitate growth.

READ ALSO: Why Won’t EFCC Arrest Youths Into Yahoo, Using iPhone 15 While Their Mothers Sell Akara, Fathers Suffer? – Portable

“Nobody can create jobs with an interest rate of 30%. No growth will happen.

“We must look to leading countries in the West and the East who are actively protecting their domestic industries.

“Import dependence is equivalent to importing poverty and exporting jobs. No power, no growth, no prosperity. Similarly, no affordable financing, no growth, no prosperity.

“There is no industrialization without protection. Ignoring these facts is what gives rise to insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and abject poverty,” Dangote said.