71,459 Nigerians Obtained Canadian Citizenship Within 19 Years – Data Reveals

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says over 71,459 Nigerians obtained Canadian citizenship between 2005 and 2024.

The number places Nigeria in the 10th position on the list of new Canadian citizens by country of birth.

This is however different from the number of Nigerians that currently live, study or work in Canada but are not yet qualified to apply for citizenship.

IRCC is a department of the government of Canada responsible for matters relating to immigration to the North American country, refugees, and Canadian citizenship.

The data released by the immigration office shows that while new Canadians come from at least 196 countries and territories, the top 10 places account for nearly half of all new citizens.

IRCC said the data highlights the diversity of Canada’s new citizen population.

Irene Bloemraad, political sociologist and migration expert, told CTVNews that high levels of citizenship are good.

The expertsaid research shows a correlation between holding citizenship and better economic outcomes.

“Canada stands out among other immigrant-receiving countries in the very high level of citizenship among immigrants in the country.

“High levels of citizenship are a good thing: research shows a correlation between holding citizenship and better economic outcomes, a greater sense of belonging to Canada and, of course, the ability to participate in elections and have a say in policy,” Bloemraad said.

The IRCC data reveals India as the leading source of new Canadians since 2005, with 536,279 individuals obtaining citizenship.

The Philippines follows closely behind with 395,694 new citizens, and China takes third place with 292,325.

Beyond these top three, a diverse range of countries contribute significantly to Canada’s growing citizen population.

Pakistan comes in fourth with 180,999 new citizens, followed by Iran (130,998), the United States (99,652), the United Kingdom (98,837), Syria (72,706), South Korea (71,939), and Nigeria with 71,459 new citizens rounding out the top 10.

Canada, in November 2023,announced a new immigration-level plan for skilled workers, caregivers, families, and other classes.

In a statement released by the Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), the North American country will target the admission of 485,000 new immigrants.

“In 2025 and 2026, Canada will look to welcome 500,000 new immigrants in each year,” CIC added.

The Canadian government said the immigration plans will be for economic, family, refugee, and humanitarian classes.