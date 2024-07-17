Bandits have released Hajiya Hauwa’u Adamu, the mother of famous Hausa musician Dauda Adamu, also known as Rarara.

According to a family member, the elderly woman was liberated after being held captive for 20 days.

The singer’s mother was reportedly sent to an Abuja hospital upon her release, where she is presently undergoing treatment, according to the source.

The source claimed that because she had high blood pressure before she was kidnapped, her health had gotten worse while she was held captive.

When the news of her release reached Kahutu village, the singer’s hometown in Katsina State’s Danja local government area, jubilation erupted.

According to Daily Trust, the armed men who abducted her broke into Kahutu roughly three weeks ago.

Some of the residents who spoke with Daily Trust on the phone expressed their delight upon her release.

Habib Isyaka said, “I am so happy today that Mama has finally regained her freedom. I am happy our mother has returned to us.

“Though I haven’t seen her yet, you cannot imagine my feelings. Honestly, today I am happy.”

Another resident, Ibrahim Bello Na Kahutu, said: “I cannot express my feelings today. I am praying for her quick recovery because I learnt she is seriously ill.

“I want use this opportunity to congratulate my brother Rarara over the release of Mama. We, the people of Kahutu village are happy with this development.”

On Wednesday, the singer took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to God for the safe return of his mother.

He wrote,

“ALHAMDULILLAH! ALHAMDULILLAH!! ALHAMDULILLAH!!! By the grace of God we have returned mama. In the peace of mind,” he wrote.

“I am very grateful to my Lord. Thank you my family and friends. I am grateful my fans all over the world

“Surely I don’t have enough thanks to you. May Allah reward you with blessings and may Allah keep our relationship. May Allah reward you thank you thank you thank With care.”

The bandits had initially demanded N1 billion ransom.

SEE POST: