Abia: Joint Task Force Intercepts Boats With Crude Oil, Destroys Illegal Refining Operations

The Niger Delta Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, announced it had destroyed multiple illegal refining operations in Abia State.

Rear Admiral John Okeke, the JTF Commander, revealed this in a statement issued to reporters in Yenagoa on Sunday.

According to Okeke, the task force team also intercepted 14 boats filled with crude oil in Obuzor, Okoloma, and the Komkom River in Abia.

He stated that the air component of the task force carried out the operation after receiving valid intelligence from members of the public.

The commander noted that the expedition was organised and carried out to target criminal activity in the Obuzor, Okoloma, and Komkom River districts.

“The task force visited some communities in the region to caution them to desist from all illegal crude oil activities capable of destroying the nation’s economy.

“This move is in line with the anti-crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering posture of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa,” he said.

He said the operation was intended to send a clear message that oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta Region would not be condoned.

“We are ready, capable and determined in the task of combating illegal oil activities, and preserving the nation’s critical assets,” he said.

Okeke advised the public to constantly assist the task force with reliable information so that it can track down oil thieves and vandals.