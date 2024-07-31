Abuja: EFCC Arrests Nine Suspects For Internet-Related Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested nine individuals into custody in Abuja on suspicion of internet fraud.

On Tuesday, the EFCC announced this in a statement posted on its official X account.

According to the commission, the suspects were apprehended on Monday in the Wuye district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following credible intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

The statement, “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Directorate, have arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters.

“They were arrested on Monday, 29 July 2024, at Wuye axis of Abuja following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related fraud.”

Several items were retrieved from the suspects, including 19 phones, one automobile, four laptops, and an iPad.

The Commission further stated that the suspects will be charged in court once the investigations are completed.