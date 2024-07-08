Abuja Man Climbs Mast, Demands Govt’s Intervention Over Insecurity, Hardship (Video)

A man identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau, has reportedly climbed a 120ft mast to protest against the socio-economic hardship in the country.

Shuaibu was seen in a viral video, climbing a tower belonging to one media house in the Kamtape Hill area of Abuja on Monday.

He called on Nigerians to join him in the protest over insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

According to a suicide note he reportedly left at the foot of the mast, he demanded the return of the fuel subsidy, among other demands for the government to alleviate the burdens on Nigerians.

The note read: “These are the major Nigerian problems, and I’m ready to sacrifice my life for the solution to them. I am calling for fellow Nigerians to join me on this riot.

In his five-point list, targeting some of Nigeria’s challenges, he wrote, “On behalf of fellow Nigerians, I demand the following: “Government should return fuel subsidy.

“Government should declare a state of emergency in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, and Borno on insecurity matters and take immediate action to clear terrorism in the above listed states and the country at large.

“Government should open borders for food importation in order to eradicate food shortages in the country.

“Government should immediately respond to the problem of out-of-school children, which is increasing rapidly.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that operatives from the Fire Service, the National Emergency Management Agency, and other FCT officials were present to intervene.