Adamawa LG Poll: PDP Clears All Seats

The Peoples Democratic Party has won all 21 council seats in the just-concluded Local Government election in Adamawa State.

It was gathered that the Chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Umar, announced the results in Yola, on Sunday.

While reading the Adamawa LG poll, Umar said that for councillorship positions, the PDP also won 225 seats while the New Nigeria People’s Party won one seat in Demsa ward in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

He added that out of the 19 registered political parties in the state, 12 participated in the exercise on Saturday.

Umar said: “For the Chairmanship election, PDP won all the 21 seats as declared at the Local Government level.

“And for the councillorship, PDP won 225 seats while the NNPP won one seat in Demsa ward.”

READ MORE: “Vote For PDP” – Atiku Appeals To Electorate Ahead Adamawa, Kebbi Supplementary Polls

The results as declared by ADSIEC for the local governments are as follows:

1. MADAGALI: PDP 56169; ACCORD 181.

2. MUBI SOUTH: 50912; LP 2750; NRM 735.

3. GANYE: PDP 34384.

4. MAYOBELWA: 52250; PL1087.

5. TOUNGO: 31216; LP 325; ADC 105; APP 78.

6. GIREI: PDP 41620; AA 40.

7. MUBI NORTH: 32900; NNPP 105; LP 2605.

8. MICHIKA: 69297; LP 3502

9. HONG: 24629.

10. YOLA NORTH: 18493; LP 1218; ADC 1117.

10. YOLA NORTH: 18493; LP 1218; ADC 1117.

11. SHELLENG: 24029; LP 1830.

12. YOLA SOUTH: PDP44131.

13. DEMSA: PDP 59989; NNPP 936; LP 1780; ADC 1386.

14. LAMURDE: PDP 36566; LP 1067.

15. GOMBI: PDP 12826; ADC 2656.

15. GOMBI: PDP 12826; ADC 2656.

16. FUFORE: PDP 68844; APGA 513; ADC 983.

17. SONG: PDP 49960; LP 1235; ADC 1285.

18. NUMAN: PDP 42624.

19. MAIHA: 32580; ADC 137; NRM 58.

20. GUYUK: PDP 34994.

21. JADA: PDP 51526.