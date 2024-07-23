Adamawa Police Inspector Hangs Self Over Financial Difficulties

A Police Inspector, identified as Dasu Kassa, has died by suicide in Adamawa state, over financial difficulties.

It was gathered that Kassa was found dead at his residence in Anguwan Yungur, Girei Local Government Area, on Monday evening.

According to reports, the deceased had reportedly come back from a hospital in Yola earlier that evening.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the circumstances surrounding the death of police inspector are currently being investigated by the command’s operatives.

According to a family source who spoke with Sahara Reporter, indicated that the Kassa ended his life due to some financial difficulties and medical expenses.

Reacting to the horrible incident, the Adamawa State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed that the command has commenced investigation over the death of the Inspector

He said: “Actually the police inspector was found dead.

“The Command is investigating the matter with a view to finding out the circumstances that led to the dead.”