Adamawa: Police Track Down Bag Snatchers, Two Arrested, Stolen Items Recovered

The Adamawa State Police Command said its officers have tracked down and arrested two alleged bag snatchers.

However, two other suspects were on the run as police investigators continued to look into the incident in which a female youth corps member was the victim.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the state Police Public Relations Officer, reported that the event occurred in the Mubi North Local Government Area of northern Adamawa.

Nguroje said in a statement obtained by DAILY POST Saturday morning that, “On 10/06/2024, Paulina Ayuba, a corps member, reported to the police that between the hours of 6 and 7pm, while walking beside the road in Mubi North Local Government Area, four young boys in a tricycle approached her and forcefully snatched her phone and fled.”

Nguroje stated that the suspects: “Aminu Aliyu,18 years old, and Salisu Muhammed, also 18 years old, both from Kasuwan Borkono, Mubi, were arrested, while two others escaped arrest.”

“The stolen phone and one tricycle used in committing the crime were recovered as investigation continues to trace and arrest the fleeing suspects,” Nguroje added.