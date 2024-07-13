Adultery Scandal: “I’ll Pay The N5m Fine; My Watches Alone Cost Over N100m, But I’m Innocent” – Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze, a controversial on-air personality, has addressed the Appeal Court’s decision, which requires him to pay a N5 million fine to Paul Odekina, whose wife Benedicta Elechi was involved in an adulterous relationship with him.

On February 18, 2021, a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt ordered Daddy Freeze to pay N5 million for committing adultery with Benedicta Elechi.

Daddy Freeze, dissatisfied with the High Court’s decision, sought redress in the Appeal Court, but the petition was denied, and the N5 million punishment was upheld.

In response to allegations that he had an affair with a married woman, the OAP said on a live session on Instagram Friday that the claims were untrue.

He contended that he did not commit adultery with another man’s wife, while criticising those who said he did based on the court’s decision.

“I will pay the N5 million adultery fine; my watches alone cost over N100 million, but I am innocent, and I will not lose; I am innocent; this happened many years ago. I was going through serious torment, so was the lady, and we both jam many years later in church; this happened over 12 years ago,” he stated partly.

Watch him speak below