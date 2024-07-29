Afenifere Not In Support Of August 1 Protest, Ignore Adebanjo – Fasoranti Faction



The Reuben Fasoranti-led faction of Afenifere says it is not in support of the protest being planned by Nigerians, come August 1.

According to the faction, the planned protest is ill-concieved.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Abagun Kole Omololu, Afenifere’s National Organising Secretary, said the planned protest is coming when the government is trying to address the country’s issues.

Omololu who said Afenifere recognises that Nigerians are experiencing economic challenges and hunger, added that many countries are also battling a “global economic downturn.”

“It is every citizen’s right to protest as a way of headlining their grievances to the Government.

“The planned anti-Tinubu national protest is, however, taking a clear sinister dimension that is outside the tenets of constructive protests.

“With the threats of violence and force against public officials and family (veiled and unveiled) thrown into the protest mix, it is pertinent that every well-meaning citizen and organisation would stand against such ill-conceived and already tainted protest at such a time like this when the government is striving to get the nation out of the economic woods,” the statement read.

The demonstration, dubbed ’10 Days of Rage’, is being organised against the economic hardship in the country.

Recently, the Ayo Adebanjo-led faction of Afenifere expressed support for the planned protest.

The Publicity Secretary of the faction, Justice Faloye, who spoke in an interview on Arise Television, said the group warned the Federal Government about the implications of its economic policies on Nigerians.

Faloye said the planned protest was triggered by the economic crisis in the country, which he noted was caused by the policies of the Tinubu-led government.

Reacting to the comment, the Fasoranti-led faction said Adebanjo is not the “authentic voice” of the Afenifere.

Omololu said any form of communication from Adebanjo, or his proxies should not be seen as the position of Afenifere.

“It is important here to reiterate that Pa Reuben Fasoranti is the leader of Afenifere and the authentic voice of the group.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo is not the leader, as the role of acting leader is already abrogated, while the Council of Elders headed by the Leader himself, Pa Fasoranti, now determines the position and direction of Afenifere.

“In light of this, any communication from PA Adebanjo or anyone in his proxy does not represent the position of Afenifere.

“Such would only be acting as impostors and should not be entertained by the media or general public as Afenifere representatives.

“It goes without saying that outside Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo is a brand, and he does not need Afenifere to air his legitimate views.

“It is instructive to advise the media to note and publish his views as an individual as distinct from Afenifere, while all those using his name and that of Afenifere under whatever guise should desist henceforth,” he added.