Afrobeats Artists Now Selling Out Shows Like Drake – Davido

Nigerian artist David Adeleke, nicknamed Davido, has commented on the global popularity of the afrobeats genre.

During the Hiptv panel discussion with the United States Advisory Council on Africa Diaspora Engagement and Leaders In Nigeria’s Creative Industries, which was posted on X Monday, Davido remarked that afrobeats artists were now selling the same tickets as pop and hip-hop musicians like Drake.

He stated that the earnings from an afrobeats song can translate into generational wealth.

“Afrobeats Artists are selling the same tickets as Drake. Now one song as an afrobeat artist can change your generation,” he said.

Davido recommended budding musicians to cooperate with themselves rather than pursue foreign features, stating that “when you collaborate with your friends, they put their all.”