After Seven Years, Lagos To Reintroduce Monthly Sanitation

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has approved the reintroduction of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the State.

There have been calls for the Lagos government to reintroduce the exercise, as clogged drainage channels and roads littered with refuse, exacerbate the flood challenge in the city.

Tokunbo Wahab, the State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, said the Governor will announce the development this month.

Giving the environmental update in a 21-second video posted on X, the Commissioner said the exercise will return in July.

“Our governor and the state executive council have approved the reintroduction of the monthly sanitation exercise in Lagos state, beginning from this month.

“The governor will personally make the announcement,” Wahab said in Yoruba.

In November 2016, the Lagos state government cancelled the sanitation exercise, which held between 7am and 10am on the last Saturday of every month.

The then Commissioner of Information, Steve Ayorinde, had said considering the status of Lagos as a megacity, it was no longer appropriate to restrict movement for three hours.

Ayorinde added that the government approved the cancellation for “a robust review of the environmental laws and procedures in the state in order to meet the present day challenges and to promote a clean and healthy environment.”