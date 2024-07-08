Agba Jalingo’s Legal Ordeal Ends As Court Dismisses Cybercrime Charges

A federal high court in Abuja has dismissed a cybercrime case against Agba Jalingo, the publisher of CrossRiverWatch.

On August 19, 2022, Jalingo was apprehended by police at his Lagos home and was taken to Abuja.

He was arrested in response to a petition brought by Frank Ayade’s wife, Elizabeth, for defamation of character.

Frank is the brother of Cross River State’s former governor, Ben Ayade.

Jalingo was remanded in prison in March 2023 after being charged with two counts of false publication against Elizabeth.

The publisher pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

The offences were alleged to violate Section 24(1)b of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015.

Joyce Abdulmalik, the presiding judge, dismissed Jalingo’s complaint during Monday’s court session.

Jalingo was arrested and charged in 2019 after publishing an article alleging that Ayade approved and diverted N500 million from the state’s microfinance bank.

Jalingo was charged with conspiracy, terrorism, treasonable felony, and attempting to overthrow the state government.

He was granted bail after being detained for 174 days.