Akwa Ibom Media House Attacked, Security Guard Fatally Shot

Residents of Information Drive in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, were terrified after armed robbers broke into the State Newspaper Company, publishers of the Pioneer Newspaper, on Friday night and killed one of the security guards, Mr Edet Obot.

According to reports, the hoodlums who attacked the newspaper’s premises about 12 p.m. took other goods with them, including a generator set, televisions, and wire connections.

Though the newspaper’s General Manager, Mr Umoette Umoette, did not return calls seeking comment on the situation, a source within the newspaper corporation confirmed the development to the Punch Metro in Uyo on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The source expressed sadness over the death of the security guard, adding that it seems the robbers had help from within

“It’s a very sad development to all of us here, and most unfortunate is that the security officer who was shot dead by the criminals was not even a staff of a newspaper corporation, this cannot happen without an insider’s collaboration”, the source said.

When reached, ASP Timfon John, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Akwa Ibom State Command, confirmed the incident and stated that the command is aware of the situation.

The PPRO said, “We are aware of it and on top of the situation.”