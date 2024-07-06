Akwa Ibom Police Nab Three Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Weapons

The operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested three members of a robbery syndicate terrorising the Ikot Abasi village in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, disclosed that the suspects were arrested around 2 pm on July 1 after they allegedly robbed a resident of some belongings.

The statement reads: “The command, in its intensified effort on July 1, 2024, at about 02:00hrs, arrested three members of an armed robbery syndicate, namely, John Okon Anta ‘m’ Michael Osudua ‘m’ and Inyene Joseph Edet ‘m’ who allegedly attacked and robbed one man (name withheld) on gunpoint and carted away his QLINK Motorcycle, phones, power bank charger.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had earlier robbed two houses at Afaha Ikot Abasi Village and carted away cell phones and other valuable items.

“The suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“One locally-made pistol was recovered from them. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.”