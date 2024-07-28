Amotekun Nabs Two Suspects Over Chieftaincy Crisis Violence In Osun

Two suspects, 39-year-old Ogunjobi Ayanyemi and 42-year-old Muritala Olajire, were detained for breach of peace in Araromi Owu, Irewole LGA, Osun State.

The suspects were apprehended on Wednesday at their hideouts in various parts of Araromi Owu following a tip-off from the town’s Amotekun intelligence unit.

This was announced by the Corps Commander, CSP Adekunle Omoyele (rtd), in a statement released by the spokesperson, Yusus Idowu, in Osogbo on Saturday.

It should be noted that the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke had on Tuesday directed security personnel to take over Araromi Owu after reports of violence.

According to reports, Shittu Wasiu Kehinde, a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer stationed in the area, and one other unidentified individual were killed in the ensuing violence.

There were also reports of houses and businesses being burned before the neighbourhood was able to return to normal.

Omoyele in the statement said, “the felons were arrested at different locations in the town following a tip-off.

“The suspects’ involvement erupted from the chieftaincy crisis that ignited the killing of two people, burning of many houses and shops were vandalised.

“Amotekun operatives swung into action immediately and apprehended the culprits in their hideout in the town.

“Upon the investigation, the suspects admitted to committing the crime and mentioned other members of their gang.”

Omoyele advised locals to provide security agents with the essential information to address any potential security danger in the state.

He stated that the individuals had been turned over to the police for further questioning and prosecution.