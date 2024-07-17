Amotekun Rescues Kidnap Victim, Arrests 24 In Ondo

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps, Ondo state chapter, have arrested 24 persons in connection with various criminal offences in the state.

The security agency also disclosed that it officers have rescued a student, identified as Bisola Olisa, who was kidnapped by bandits along the Ikare-Ado Ekiti Expressway.

Speaking on the arrest, on Wednesday, the state Commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, revealed that the suspects were arrested for offences, which include kidnapping, armed robbery, motorcycle theft, conspiracy and cable theft, illegal migration, possession of firearms, malicious damage among others.

Adetunji added that the operation which led to the arrest of the culprits, was conducted in collaboration with other security agencies in the state.

He said: “We arrested and paraded 24 suspects. We are pleased to report that the security situation in the state is very stable.

“Law and order are being maintained, political activities continue without disruption, and the anti-open grazing law is being enforced.

“Since the last incident, there have been no serious conflicts between farmers and herders.

“Human trafficking has decreased, and issues of cultism and militancy have nearly disappeared. Kidnapping activities are mainly confined to the borders and are being addressed.

“There are no significant problems related to terrorism, land, or chieftaincy disputes. Students’ activities are ongoing without crisis, and there are no current labour union issues.”

Also narrating her story to newsmen on Wednesday, a 32-year-old student, Bisola Olisa, disclosed that she escaped from the den of kidnappers after she and six others were abducted at Akungba area of Ondo state.

“I was coming from Ikare, heading to Ekiti. On getting to Akungba, I boarded a vehicle from the garage; there were seven of us in the vehicle.

“At a certain spot, we started hearing gunshots from herdsmen. So, they stopped us immediately.

”A passenger beside me was shot dead, and they marched us into the bush. Some passengers were injured.

“The kidnappers were many on the road, but as we moved into the bush, four of them led us, all carrying guns.

“We trekked throughout the night until the next morning when we reached a mountain where we sat down.

“They asked us to lie down, and the three of us obeyed for about 30 minutes. I realized they were no longer talking.

“I peeped to check if they were sleeping but saw only one of them; the other gang members were gone.

“I told them that I needed to defecate and escaped. On reaching the main road, I saw the Amotekun Corps, and they rescued me and took me to their main station.”