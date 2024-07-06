Anambra Govt. Uncovers 59 Dead Persons, 40 Retired Staff, 11 People Living Abroad, Earning Salaries

No fewer than 59 dead persons, 40 retired staff, are still earning salaries in Anambra State’s Local Government (LG) system.

This is including those presently working in two tertiary institutions in the State, as well as people who have relocated abroad.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), Vincent Ezeaka, said the Commission also discovered that 44 people were working with either fake OND, fake HND, fake BSc, fake NECO and fake First School Leaving Certificate.

According to him, 427 persons were also discovered to be on the LG payroll without being staff.

He said that out of the 427 ghost workers uncovered, the 59 dead staff, as well as the 40 others that had retired, 11 persons living abroad are still on the payroll of government years after their relocation.

Ezeaka further noted that the Commission hired a retired Permanent Secretary to head the ongoing verification, adding that the discoveries were made during staff personnel audit which was launched to sanitize the system in the state.

He said some Deputy Directors and LG Treasurers have also been sacked for fake certificates.

The Chairman said: “Before the commencement of the verification exercise, we wrote all the 21 local government areas, asking workers to voluntarily resign if they have issues with their certificates. We assured them that they would be granted amnesty, but that if we have to spend time and money to fish them out, we would dismiss them.

“Based on the letter, their union, NULGE begged that they would go round and convince workers to submit themselves provided they would be protected. After some time, on June 20, they brought 40 names of staff and their profiles and pleaded that those staff be demoted, instead of outright sack. We wrote the governor to grant them disciplinary procedure amnesty.

“Some of them suddenly applied for voluntary retirement, but we refused because you cannot cheat government and want to retire formally.

“Out of 320 that were verified, only 110 since February this year, have been able to come out to prove themselves as workers and we have restored their pay and till today, 220 have not shown up.

“Apart from this discovery, at the end of May 2024, something dramatic happened. We descended on the certificate racketeering cartel within the local government system.

“We set up a committee which came up with report of people with suspicious certificates working in various local government areas of Anambra State and we then set up a screening committee that indicted so many of them.

“Those indicted were identified and we started investigating the certificates they presented to the committee and went as far as going to the universities whose certificates they brandished. Out of the 20 persons who tendered Imo State University certificates, we have screened 14 so far and discovered that six out of the 14 were fake certificates.

“It is our duty to sanitize the system in line with the mandate given to us by Governor Chukwuma Soludo so that the genuine workers who sacrifice their time and energy could get value for their service and not looters who do not contribute anything to the development of Anambra state.

“We are going to finish our investigation and those we caught in this unholy act will face the full wrath of the law in accordance with the civil service rules.

“The ongoing staff and certificate verification committees are not for any witch-hunt, but purely to sanitize the system.”