Anambra Police Arrest Suspect For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Three-Year-Old

A 38-year-old man, Ebuka Ofoma, from the Osumenyi community in Anambra State’s Nnewi South Local Government Area, has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old child.

Ofoma was detained on Friday by the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, in coordination with state police officers, following a tip-off from a whistleblower about his unlawful activities.

According to a statement and video uploaded on Saturday by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare’s media aide, Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, the suspect admitted to committing the act while under the influence of alcohol.

The statement stated that the suspect admitted to the offence during questioning, although he insisted that he was intoxicated when doing the deed after consuming eight bottles of beer.

Recounting how it happened, the suspect said, “The little girl approached me at a traditional wedding ceremony where I was already drunk and enjoying myself, and dragged me to come and watch masquerade outside.

“After I reluctantly followed her to the scene, the girl, in fear of the masquerade, cuddled me beside a car, while I began to finger her.”

He opened up to inserting his two fingers into the victim’s genitalia while maintaining he wasn’t enjoying or feeling anything while defiling her.

He went on to claim that when people saw what he was doing, they went to notify the child’s mother, only to have him arrested later in his house.

“Reacting to the development, the commissioner vowed to get to the root of the matter and ensure justice is served as a deterrent to others. The suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

“She warned parents to be careful about who they entrust their daughters with, adding that the state government is all out to rid the state of illicit behaviours,” the statement added.