Anambra: Police Hand Over Abandoned Three-Month-Old Baby To LG Welfare Dept. After Failed Search For Family



The Anambra State Police Command in Awka, on Tuesday, called for the identification and claim of a three-month-old baby found abandoned by an unknown mother in the State.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, announced in a statement that a resident discovered the baby in front of Oraukwu Boys Technical College in Idemili North Local Government Area.

He noted that despite efforts to locate the baby’s parents or relatives for identification and claim, the attempts have been unsuccessful.

The statement read, “Anambra State Police Command today 2/7/2024 wishes to inform the general public, particularly residents of Anambra State, of a 3-month-old baby, found in front of Oraukwu Boys Technical College.

“The baby was recovered by a good Samaritan and brought to Eziowelle Police Station.

“Meanwhile, all efforts so far made to locate the parents or relatives of the baby for identification and claim, have proved abortive.

“The police have handed over the baby to the Director of the Welfare Department, Idemili North LGA for the safe custody.

“Hence, anyone who can identify or assist the Police in reuniting the baby with the family is hereby enjoined to come forward in this regard, please.”