Anambra Police Warn Against 7/7 Cult Celebration In Hotels, Bars, Vows To Arrest Perpetrators

Anambra State Police Command has issued warning against the proposed 7/7 cult day celebration scheduled in Awka, the State capital, on Sunday.

The Command also warned hoteliers and owners of bars, including event centres to be cautious about such gathering, adding that there will be consequences for law offenders.

In a statement released on Saturday, the spokesman for the state police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, insisted that such events or any other related activities remain banned and the public should take note.

He said: “Following the information received over time of a group of criminally minded individuals, especially under the guise of the cult day planned celebration tomorrow, July 7, 2024, an unholy event characterised by violence and bloodshed, the police command has advised such persons or groups to desist forthwith as the Police are saddled with the constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties.

“The command will not allow such disgruntled elements to reverse several gains made by the security agencies on tackling cult-related incidents and shall deal decisively with anyone found wanting in this regard.

Ikenga added that the Police and other security agencies remained resolute, committed, and dedicated to making the state safer and secure, at all times.

He said: “However, the command reiterates that such event or any other related activities remains banned and shall not hesitate to invoke relevant laws, especially the newly signed Anti-Cultism law of the State, on anyone caught in cult/related activities or any act capable of undermining security in the State.

“To this end, the Command warns hoteliers and proprietors of bars, and event/recreation centres to be cautious about such gatherings and their likes in their facilities as there will be consequences if found wanting.

“Also, parents and guardians are advised to warn their wards to be law-abiding and desist from any act that could cause a breach of peace in the State.”