Angry Customers Pull Down Iron Fence Of MTN Office In Festac Over Blocking Of Their SIM Cards



Embattled subscribers of MTN, Africa’s largest mobile network operator, vandalised the office of the network provider in the FESTAC area of Lagos State on Monday.

Information Nigeria had reported that users of MTN experienced blockage of their phone numbers, at the weekend without reason from the telecommunications provider.

It is believed that lines were barred owing to unsuccessful linkage of National Identity Numbers (NINs) to Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs)

This action by the service providers is in line with the country’s NIN-SIM linkage policy.

The subscribers who took to the streets were sighted in a viral video pulling down the office iron fence.

Reacting to the video via X, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, kicked against the act.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the jurisdiction swung into swift action upon receiving the vandalism update.

He wrote: “This should not be the way to go!

“Meanwhile, the DPO Festac and his men responded immediately they got this report.

“They succeeded in restoring normalcy and are still on ground to maintain peace.”