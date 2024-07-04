Angry Protesters Storm Streets, Block Road, Over Killings In Benue Community

Some angry protesters, on Wednesday, blocked the Ayati -Sai road in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State to protest over the incessant killings in the area.

It was gathered that the demonstrators who described state government action towards the development as insensitive, also invaded the council secretariat in Zaki Biam, headquarters of Ukum LGA destroying things to express their displeasure.

It was gathered that a resident of Ayati village who who pleaded anonymity, told PUNCH that the protest was triggered by the killing of 11 people on Tuesday night by some suspected local bandits.

The source said: “You know how volatile the local government has been in recent times.

“There is hardly a day we don’t experience killings and kidnappings in this council, unfortunately, the state government has not shown any seriousness in tackling these daily killings.

READ MORE: Benue Police Kill Two Suspected Bandits, Recover Deadly Weapons

“Tuesday night, these bandits invaded Ayati village and killed several people, as at the time youths recovered 11 corpses it triggered angst and subsequently stormed the road and protested the killing.

“Some of the youths also went to the council secretariat with the recovered corpses to vent their anger smatched windows and destroyed things there.”

Reacting to the unfortunate incident in a statement issued to the public on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the state Governor on Internal Security, Joseph Har, said that bandits were responsible for the killing.

He said: “Yes, they are protesting because of the killings in the area. We don’t have the details yet but bandits are responsible.

“They are protesting and threatening to burn down the LG Secretariat but they are aware that the state government has dislodged these bandits.

“So what the bandits just did is what we call in security parlance, “the last kick of a dying horse.

“Just a few days ago, there was massive destruction of their camps in Katsina-Ala. So this is their last kick.

“They have been dislodged and they are trying everything they can to vent their anger on the armless people and possibly cause confusion in the towns.”