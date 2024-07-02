“Any Woman Who Has A Child For My Late Son Should Come Forward” – Mohbad’s Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, well known as Mohbad, has urged any lady who may have had a child with his son to come forward.

He stated his desire to know whether Mohbad had fathered any children during his lifetime.

In a viral video message posted on Instagram on Monday, Joseph Aloba stated,

“Any woman on earth that has a child for Mohbad should please come out now. It will be a great joy for me to finally know that my son Mohbad left a child behind and to see my grandchild. All we need to do is to conduct a DNA test.”

This call is coming amid an ongoing dispute concerning Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, whom Joseph Aloba has urged to take a DNA test to determine the paternity of her son, Liam, whom Mohbad is said to have fathered.

Wunmi’s refusal to cooperate to the DNA test reportedly strained the connection between the two families.

Watch him speak below…