Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the Party has initiated moves to de-marginalise Igbos to place them in the limelight of national politics.

He disclosed this on Sunday during the APC South East zonal meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

According to him, Igbos had shown massive support to the Party and the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration presently.

The former Kano State Governor said that though a line must be drawn between marginalisation and low performance of the South-East in the APC, the Party had decided to break the vicious cycle of marginalisation.

“The present appointments offered the zone by President Bola Tinubu’s administration is heartwarming and with more involvement in the party’s affairs, more would be achieved.

“We must break this cycle of marginalisation with determination, unity and total support to the party and President Bola Tinubu-led administration, he said.

He noted that Ebonyi State had followed Imo’s trail in massively promoting the Party’s activities and thanked Governor Francis Nwifuru for sustaining APC’s ideals in the State.

“The challenge before us presently is how to claim Anambra, Enugu and Abia and must get all stakeholders together to achieve this goal,” he added.