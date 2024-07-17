APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe Threatens Obidients Against Protesting In Lagos, Asks Them To Leave

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe, has issued warning to Igbos living in Lagos to avoid joining any nationwide protests.

He urged them to take precautionary measures, adding that the 2020 EndSars protest will not be the same as 2024.

In a post shared via his Facebook page, on Tuesday, Igbokwe added that Lagos leaders have vowed that they would never allow such an occurrence again in their abode.

In the post titled: “AN HONEST ADVICE FOR IGBO ACROSS NIGERIA ESPECIALLY IN LAGOS”, the APC chieftain claimed that EndSars bandits are gathering again and are planning to cause havoc.

He alleged that the Labour Party followers are bitter over their loss in the 2023 elections and are spitting fire and brimstone once again.

He wrote: “I am the leader of Ndigbo in APC Lagos. I have lived in Lagos for more than 40 yrs and I understand Lagos dynamics and politics very well.

“I know what I went through and what I experienced during the #Endsars protest in Lagos in October 2020 which opened a can of worms that shook the long existing cordial relationship and understanding between Igbo and the owners of Lagos.

“The Endsars bandits are gathering again and this time we see hands of Labour Party followers everywhere.

“They are yet to come to terms with the colossal loss of 2023 Presidential Elections. They are still bitter to the marrows. They are not done yet. They are gathering again. They are networking again. They are spitting fire and brimstone once again.

“But dynamics have changed. It is not business as usual. But please know this and have inner peace: 2020 is not 2024. I will not speak further. Read my lips.

“A lot lessons were learnt by the leaders of Lagos and they said and I witnessed it with my own two eyes that NEVER AGAIN will they allow any group of people or protesters to play the unfortunate October 2020 game in Lagos that led massive destruction of the economic nerve center and the pride of Nigeria.

“The destructive Messages that were issued to them by their leader is still with the Lagos State Government.

“I am speaking as an insider who has seen it all and let me say this: If you are one of those bandits trying to stage a comeback to test the will Lagos leaders and finish the unfinished business of destroying Lagos, I fear for you.

“Please in the name of whatever you believe in, leave Lagos in your own interest. Read my lips and learn.

“You do not tell a deaf and dumb man that war has started. If he sees others running, he will run also. History has shown the men have not learnt anything from history.”