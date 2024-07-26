APC Mourns Late Ohanaeze President, Iwuanyanwu



The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, expressed its condolence to the people of South East and the family of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu over the demise of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General.

Recall that the popular businessman died after a brief ailment in Abuja.

In a condolence message by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, he was described as an icon and elder statesman.

“It is with shock and sadness that the All Progressives Congress has received the news of the passing of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, the government and the people of Imo State and Ndi Igbo, at home and around the world, on the loss of this icon, elder statesman and highly distinguished Nigerian. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the APC said.