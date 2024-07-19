Appeal Court Dismisses Abba Kyari’s Request To Quash Drug Charges

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an appeal by a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, seeking to quash the drug trafficking charge filed against him.

It was gathered that a three-member panel of justices, on Thursday, ruled unanimously that Mr Kayri’s appeal was unmeritorious.

A member of the panel, Adebukola Banjoko, who wrote the lead judgement, said that there was no reason to tamper with the findings and conclusions of the trial court earlier rejecting Mr Kyari’s request.

Banjoko said: “The learned trial judge is directed to continue and conclude the trial at the Federal High Court.

“The appeal is found unmeritorious, and it is accordingly dismissed.”

Kyari who headed the Police Intelligence Response Team, was accused of tampering with cocaine that was seized from two convicted drug peddlers- Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

He is facing trial alongside four members of his team; ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.

The National Drug Law Enforcing Agency alleged that Kyari and his men unlawfully tampered with 21.25kilograms worth of cocaine that they seized from the two convicted drug traffickers, adding that the defendants equally transacted on cocaine worth 17.55kg.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Mr Kyari had appealed against the 22 March 2023 decision of Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, earlier rejecting the police officer’s request to quash the charges.