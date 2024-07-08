Appeal Court Strikes Out Suit Of Sacked Rivers LG Chairmen

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Port Harcourt, has dismissed two appeals instituted by the sacked Local Government Chairmen loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The appeals, marked CA/PH/137M/2024 and CA/PH/145M/2024, were filed by the former Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area (LGA), Enyiada Cookey-Gam, and six others, challenging the decisions of the High Court regarding the elongation of their tenure.

While delivering its virtual ruling on Monday, the court ruled that the appeals lacked merit and consequently struck them out.

The judgement comes weeks after Governor Siminalayi Fubara swore in the Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the 23 LGA at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

The nomination came amid a renewed political crisis in the state, as former council chairmen loyal to Wike, the former State Governor, refused to vacate their offices after their tenure expired.

Meanwhile, the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led House of Assembly loyal to Governor Fubara, on Monday, sat to screen and confirm the nomination of Barrister Emmanuel Frank-Fubara as Commissioner-designate.

The name of Frank-Fubara, who hails from Abonnema, in Akuku-Toru local government area of the state, was submitted to the House by the Governor.

On the other hand, the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, loyal to Wike, gave a seven-day ultimatum to the state Governor to re-present the 2024 appropriation bill before the House.