Argentina Beat Colombia To Win Copa America Back To Back

Inter Milan forward, Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Captain Lionel Messi was left in tears when he had to be replaced midway through the second half after injuring himself while chasing for the ball but was celebrating his country’s third successive major tournament at the final whistle.

It was gathered that Kick-off was delayed because of chaos outside the Stadium.

READ MORE: Argentina’s Angel Di Maria Announces Retirement From International Football After Copa America in 2024

Organisers said ticketless fans tried to get into the ground, leaving some fans waiting for hours in the Miami heat for the gates to open.

Supporters and police officers, clashed with several arrests made. Several fans needed treatment from paramedics.

Argentina thought they had taken the lead with 15 minutes to go but Nicolas Tagliafico’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Martinez ended up as the hero and won the Golden Boot with five goals.

The win was the third straight major tournament title for Argentine following their 2021 Copa victory and their triumph in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this victory for South America winners will secure their chance to face winner of Euro 2024, Spain at the 2025 Finalissima final.