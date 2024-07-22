Layla Ali Othman, wife of Yusuf Gagdi, member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, has replied critics who condemned buying a new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) for their daughter, Aisha.

Recall that the Aisha had an excellent performance in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), and in celebration of the feat, Yusuf surprised her with a luxury vehicle to celebrate her graduation from secondary school.

Gagdi, who shared photos from the graduation ceremony on his Instagram on Saturday, wrote, “Today, I attended my amazing daughter’s graduation ceremony. Watching you, my dear daughter, walk across that stage fills my heart with immense pride and love.

“I celebrate your achievements and the strength you’ve shown. Here’s to a future filled with endless possibilities and happiness. Congratulations, my shining star.”

The grand gesture however, generated mixed reactions on social media, with many criticizing him for gifting the teenager an expensive car amidst Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Reacting, the businesswoman, who is one of Gagdi’s wives and Aisha’s stepmother, insisted that they didn’t buy the car with constituency money or funds allocated for their people.

Speaking via her social media account, she wrote, “If you want to give information, you should get your facts right. It’s a 2021 model. And yes, it’s equally expensive, and yes, we are proud of our child as she did very well in school

“And yes, we bought her a car because we can afford it. But no, the car wasn’t bought with constituency money or any government allocated funds for the people. If you don’t believe, kindly argue with your ancestors.’