Army Arrests Eight, Recovers Arms, Ammunition In Plateau

The Nigerian military has announced the seizure of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during follow-up operations conducted by 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven at the FANN district in Barkin Ladi LLGA, Plateau State.

Major SN Zhakom, Military Information Officer, Operation Safe Haven, made this announcement on the X platform on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

According to the statement, “a tactical team from the Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN was attacked on July 10, 2024, while conducting an operation to recover arms from a gunrunners’ hideout in Sangasa Village, Fann District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.”

Zhakom stated that Assistant Superintendent of Immigration CL Agwom was sadly assassinated by the criminals during the operation.

He claimed that the military responded immediately by executing a follow-up operation in the district aimed at recovering illicit arms, ammunition, and other dangerous weapons, in accordance with the operation’s main purpose.

Over the course of a week, eight people were apprehended, and a large cache of firearms was discovered in Ratas, Ratoso, and Sangasa Villages in Fann District.

During the operation, the following items were recovered:

“Twelve AK-47 rifles, 12 fabricated AK-47 rifles, 15 Dane guns, 15 AK-47 magazines, one AK-47 drum magazine with a capacity of 75 rounds, two hundred and fifty rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), two cartridges, two bottles of gunpowder, one sword, one complete pair of military woodland camouflage dress, one pair of military combat boots, two spears, one bow and eight arrows and seven motorcycles.”

Zhakom stated that the significant recovery of arms, ammunition, and military uniforms from Fann District demonstrates that the area has become a criminal enclave, and that miscreants and other misguided individuals have spread false information to divert attention away from the large cache of weapons held by unauthorised persons in the district.

He reaffirmed that Operation Safe Haven remains committed to removing illegal weapons and ammunition from the Joint Operations Area.

“We urge the public to collaborate with security agencies and provide credible information that will aid in securing law-abiding citizens,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the following individuals have been declared wanted as part of attempts to apprehend offenders involved in operations in Fann District and its surroundings:

Mr. Timothy Zakka Dung, also known as Timaya, Mr. Sam P Dachun and Job Yakubu Ishaku

The army requested that anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of these suspects contact the nearest security outpost.

“We acknowledge the courageous efforts of the late Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Christopher Luka Agwom, who paid the supreme price during the operation on July 10, 2024.”

