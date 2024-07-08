Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, Amaechi Must Unite To Chase Out Tinubu — Lukman



Salihu Lukman, former National Vice Chairman, North-West, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged some political leaders to unite and uproot President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

This is as he lamented the growing wave of despondency in the country in a statement on Sunday.

Lukman in the statement titled, “Future of Democracy in Nigeria”, said building the kind of united front capable of moving Nigerian democracy forward require selflessness on the part of Nigerian political leaders.

His words: “Political leaders in Nigeria, notably Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, etc. must answer the question as to whether they want to allow their narrow political ambitions continue to block the path to the democratic development of Nigeria.

“Or, why shouldn’t they aspire to register their name as political leaders who were able to rise to the occasion in Nigeria’s hour of national need by coming together to forge a united political front, which could transform Nigeria’s democracy and reverse the phenomenon of ‘state capture’ that produced ‘small corrupt groups’ of used ‘government officials’ who are appropriating ‘government decision-making to strengthen their own economic positions’?”

He said unfortunately, given the advanced stage of ‘state capture’ at the federal level, most political leaders, including the leading opposition leaders, such as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi and Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso were all operating in isolation to one another.

Lukman noted that APC leaders, such as former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and others who are more like political orphans on account of being excluded from President Tinubu’s administration have been pushed to the peripheral edges of Nigerian politics.

He added: “Although, there are some indicative political activities taking place around some of these political leaders, it has not graduated to the level of commitment to build the kind of strong political parties capable of threatening the APC and President Asiwaju Tinubu, which is needed to guarantee the future of Nigerian democracy.”

Lukman prayed God to unite all patriotic political leaders in Nigeria across all parties, including orphaned leaders of APC, and strengthen them with the capacity to be selfless and commit themselves to building all the democratic institutions that could make elected leaders and governments at all levels accountable to citizens.

He said although some officials of the government of President Tinubu had attempted to explain the current hardship Nigerians were facing, with reference to the bad economy inherited from the previous administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the reality was that both are APC governments.

If anything, Lukman said the APC became very popular in Nigeria on account of the failings of the PDP.

“What were the failings of the PDP? The failings of the PDP are reflected in the same way today’s challenges are manifesting. If the truth is to be told, whatever was the failings of PDP in 2015, it was less grievous than what it has become under APC in 2024,” Lukman added.