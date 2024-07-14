Attack On Donald Trump Distasteful, Tinubu Says, Extends Sympathies To Ex-US President

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, extended his heartfelt “sympathies” to United States former President, Donald Trump who was shot at on Saturday.

Recall that a now “neutralised” individual fired shots during a campaign rally which also grazed Trump’s ear on Saturday

The incident reportedly left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Reacting via X, Tinubu who noted that act goes beyond the “pale of democratic norms,” added that such should have “no place in democracy.”

The post read: “The attack on former President Donald Trump is distasteful.

“I extend my sympathies to the former President and wish him relief. I also condole with the family of the deceased and those wounded and wish them a quick recovery.

“Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States of America at this time.”

Both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama have issued statements condemning the violence and wishing Trump a speedy recovery.

Biden said, “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Obama echoed this sentiment, stating, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.”