Attempted Suicide Is An Offence, Attracts One Year Imprisonment If Found Guilty – Police Clarifies

Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, has revealed that attempted suicide is a punishable offence in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on X platform on Tuesday, Edafe explained that attempted suicide is a crime punishable by up to one year in prison.

This clarification came after a man who attempted suicide in Abuja was apprehended by law enforcement officers, prompting concerned citizens to query why the individual was not saved and provided with required care rather than being detained.

Edafe said, “So online judges were asking why was the man who attempted suicide in Abuja was arrested and not rescued.

“Well, the law does not have a place for pity or emotions, the law is clear, suicide itself is not an offence, but an attempted suicide is an offence that’s attracts one year of Imprisonment if found guilty.

“No be we make the law, we only enforce. SEC 327CC”

