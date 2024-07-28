Charles Oputa, a veteran artist and activist also known as Charly Boy, has stated that Nigeria’s current situation makes a revolution an unavoidable consequence.

In an interview with Sunday PUNCH, Oputa stated that the revolution would abolish the existing hardships and injustices.

The musician urged Nigerian youths to be peaceful at the ‘End Bad Governance’ rally, which begins on August 1, and advised security agents not to crack down on protesters.

READ MORE: Thanks For Making Me Be Part Of Your Family – Adekunle Gold Credits Olamide For Career Boost

He said, “This frustration and hopelessness are too much. There is no way out of this quagmire we find ourselves in than a revolution. You can’t have peace without war.

“Whether the Federal Government wants or not, something must give. The sooner it gives, the better for everybody. I understand the government is jittery but you cannot subject the masses to hardship and think that they would not react.

“But the youths should do whatever they want to do peacefully. We don’t have guns, we don’t have weapons, it is the government that has all the weapons.

“However, I will advocate that the coming protest should be peaceful because you cannot be mad at people with guns. I don’t want any of my street children to get hurt or killed.

“There are more superior ways that they can bring this government to its knees without engaging in violence. Already, you can see that the government is shaking because we are in a very precarious situation. It is like putting fuel everywhere, so any small spark will result in a blast. That is what they are afraid of, but that day will surely come.”