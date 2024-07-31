

Kenneth Okonkwo, veteran Nollywood actor and politician has denied claims that he dumped the Labour Party (LP).

According to him, he’s still a full-fledged member of the Party.

He stated this on Tuesday while speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme.

His words: “First of all, let me say I am embarrassed by your comment. I am just hearing it from your media station that I dumped the Labour Party. And I put up the statement that I made so that I wouldn’t be misconstrued.

“So, where did you get that from? It’s not certainly from the statement that I made. I am still a full-fledged member of the Labour Party.”

Asked if he’s still a member of the Labour Party, he replied: “Yes, absolutely.”

“There’s no crisis in the Labour Party as it relates to me. There’s crisis in the Labour Party as relates to the NWC, which failed to organise an all-inclusive convention. And I thought that the leader ought to have taken a decisive decision to ensure, having seen that the convention did not hold against his instruction, that there’s an organised and all-inclusive convention according to court judgement and past agreement,” he added.

The former spokesperson of the Party had announced his decision to cut ties with Peter Obi, LP’s presidential candidate, as well as the party, due to concerns over Obi’s leadership style and inability to confront national issues.

He also questioned Obi’s ability to secure electoral victories and confront the country’s ‘kakistocrats’ and ‘kleptocrats’ head-on.