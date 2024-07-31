August 1 Protest: No Amount Of Money, Power, Is Worth Sacrificing People’s Freedom – Mr. Macaroni

Debo Adebayo, a social activist and skit maker popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has stated that no amount of money, status, or connection is sufficient to sacrifice for people’s freedom.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Mr Macaroni stated that certain people had lost all humanity by inciting murder, hatred, and racism.

He emphasized the importance of unity in the fight for freedom, stating that if people come together, they can collectively claim what rightfully belongs to them.

He tweeted: “No amount of money, position or connection in this world should ever be enough to sacrifice the freedom of your people.

“Some people have lost every essence of their humanity by promoting violence, hate and bigotry just to have access to few crumbs at the table. It is their ignorance and selfishness that blinds them to the fact that if United, the entire Table belongs to us.”

