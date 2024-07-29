August 1 Protest: TikToker Arrested For Threatening To Unleash Terror On Security Personnel

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested one Suleiman Yakubu, a TikToker, for reportedly threatening to unleash terror on security personnel during the upcoming nationwide protest.

The command claimed that in the viral video, the suspect was heard urging the people to attack state security personnel.

According to the police, the young man with the TikTok account “Dam-Mallam68” reportedly called intending demonstrators to burn down important state and private infrastructure in Plateau State as part of the protest activities on August 1.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, said in a statement on Sunday that the suspect, a resident of Jos North, was picked up along Ahmadu Bello Way in Jos by a reliable source.

He stated that while in detention, the suspect admitted to being the one in the viral video.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to state that the Police will intensely resist any attempt by mischief makers to plunge the State into chaos.

“He stressed the need for peace to remain untempered in the State amidst the before, during and after the protest.

“The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina also urges the good people of Plateau State to be law abiding and refrain from making inciting comments that will threaten peace and security in the State”, the statement added.