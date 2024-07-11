Autonomy: Supreme Court Orders FG To Pay Allocation Directly To Elected LG Chairs, Not Governors



The Supreme Court of Nigeria, on Thursday, ruled it is unconstitutional for State Governors to withhold funds designated for Local Government (LG) administrations.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, had in the suit sought full autonomy and direct fund allocation to the 774 local governments in the country.

He asked the apex court to invoke sections 1, 4, 5, 7 and 14 of the constitution to declare that the governors and state houses of assembly are under obligation to ensure democratically elected systems at the third tier.

In the judgement, delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, it was emphasized that this practice contravenes financial autonomy rights of Local Governments which has persisted for over two decades.

Agim furthered that Local Governments have since stopped receiving the money meant for them from the State Governors who act in their stead.

While noting that the 774 local government councils in the country should manage their funds themselves, he dismissed the preliminary objections of the defendants (State Governors).

Justice Agim said the Fagbemi has the right to institute the suit and protect the constitution.

Consequently, the apex court directed that Local Government allocation from the Federation Account should be paid directly to them henceforth.