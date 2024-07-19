“Avoid Regret, Don’t Marry Under Pressure” – Pastor Faith Oyedepo Cautions

Pastor Faith Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David Oyedepo and general overseer of the Living Faith Church, warned unmarried men and women against feeling compelled to marry.

She offered some essential advise to men and women who are still looking for their missing half.

In a viral video shared on Instagram Thursday, the pastor emphasised that no one should feel pressured to marry or give in to family and societal pressure to marriage.

The mother of four discussed the implications of marriage for the wrong reasons, stating that those who marry under duress typically regret their decision.

She said,

“Those of you who are still single, don’t marry under pressure. Don’t manage to marry and don’t hurry to marry

Because those who do end up in regret. You just understand that a really good catch may not make a really good match.”

Watch her speak below…