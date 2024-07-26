“Bag Of Rice N85,000, Yam Tuber N10,000” – Caroline Danjuma Wonders How Nigerians Cope As Food Prices Soar

Caroline Hutchins Danjuma, a Nollywood actress and the ex-wife of billionaire businessman Musa Danjuma, has expressed concern about the country’s economic situation.

On Thursday, she posted on Instagram that she went to the Sunday market and was saddened by the food items she saw.

She said she used to go there with her grandmother.

Sharing her market woes, she questioned how Nigerians are managing, noting that a tuber of yam costs N10,000, a paint bucket of potatoes costs N9,000, a bag of rice costs N85,000, and an avocado pear costs N1,000/1.5 thousand.

She explained that because the trader was not smiling, she was unable to get a discount.

Caroline expressed her sadness that she had to shop for her domestic staff all at once and was not very interested in market pricing; yet, she felt horrible for the masses.

She wrote,

“I went to Sunday market yesterday, I used to go there with my grandma, nostalgic. Hmmm. How are you all coping? A tuber of yam 10k, a small paint bucket of potatoes 9k, a bag of rice 85k, avocado pear 1k/1.5k (the woman wasn’t smiling before I asked for a discount). Two pieces of Totus Fish 5k. How are you all coping? I was soooo sad I started shopping for my domestic staff inclusive. How are you all coping? I wasn’t so keen on pricing in the market; I just felt bad for the masses.

Everything is expensive. It is well with us.

Just want to take out time to check up on you all today. Maybe we need group sessions for mental and emotional therapy; I am willing to start it up with some of you…

Sending you all big hugs. The sun will soon shine on us all”.

