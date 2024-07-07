Bandits Attack Niger Community, Abduct Pregnant Woman, Four Others



Bandits, on Saturday, invaded Garam community in Niger State, kidnapping a pregnant woman and four other persons.

Garam, which shares boundary with the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was overwhelmed with attacks between December 2023 and February 2024 when the community was attacked more than four times by bandits who abducted many people.

Just as the community appeared to be enjoying some peace, the bandits attacked again.

As revealed by a resident to journalists, the bandits arrived at the community through the bush path around 3:00 a.m, and went to the house of the victims to kidnap them.

The source said the bandits did not shoot into the air to avoid alerting security men in the area.

“We learnt that they came 3:00 a.m. They kidnapped five people including a pregnant woman alongside her child and husband.

“They forced their way into the building by forcing the door open. They came silently without shooting any gun like they used to do.

“The pregnant woman and the husband are of Nupe tribe with their son, they also kidnapped a Hausa man that just packed into the compound and another child,” the source said.