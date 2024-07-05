Banky W Enrolls In Georgetown University, Pursues Master’s Degree

Nigerian musician Banky W, whose real name is Olubankole Wellington, has enrolled in a master’s degree program in policy at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Banky W announced this in an Instagram post on Friday.

The singer-turned-politician claimed that he “gave up” his position as a company’s CEO to return to school.

He wrote: “Gave up being a CEO to become a student… because sometimes, you have to let go of what’s Impressive to gain what’s important.

“Currently pursing a Master’s in Policy at Georgetown University in Washington DC. The Journey of faith continues. Please wish me well.”

His wife, Adesua Etomi, replied on the post, alerting the public that he had been receiving consecutive A’s.

“I just want everyone to know that my husband is a true efiko and has gotten A’s so far. I’m soooo proud.”

“I am DEEPLY INSPIRED by you and I’m not saying this cause I’m your wife. If I wasn’t your wife, I’d be Jealous of your wife. You are the exact kind of man that impresses me. My honourable,” she said.

A follower, @uniquecheezy, wrote, “It’s never too late to make your goals happen. Here is a reminder to anyone seeking to pick up on an endeavour 🙏. Congratulations.”

Another follower, @bello2886 said, “I no even hear anything but just watching you gesticulate, I don learn a lot. A true inspiration fr.”

