Bayelsa Court Jails Two Suspected Armed Robbers Five Years

A Bayelsa High Court, sitting in Yenagoa, the state’s capital has sentenced two persons to five years imprisonment for conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The convicted persons, identified as, Believe Leisure (36) and Jacob Doukumo (42), in the suit numbered BYHC/BHC/CR/1/2023.

It was gathered that the two criminals were arrested by the men of the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command on the 24th of December, 2022 along Sangana creek in Brass Local Government area of the state.

Police counsel, Stella Jerry on Friday, said that they were arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit felony and armed robbery which are punishable under Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act.CAPT. R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

She said: “Believe Leisure, Jacob Doukumo and three others at large on the 24th day of December 2022 at about 600hours at Sangana, Akassa in Brass LGA of Bayelsa State while armed with one single-barreled gun and two machetes, attacked one Johnbull New Year and one Jackson surname yet unknown and robbed them of a 30 horsepower Suzuki outboard engine valued at N600,000 only”.

Also, the presiding Judge, Justice T.Y Abasi found the accused guilty on the three counts and sentenced them to five years imprisonment.