BBNaija Season Nine Commencement Date Officially Announced

The organisers of the renowned reality television show Big Brother Naija, commonly known as BBNaija, have officially announced the start date for season 9.

They announced it to the public on Friday, July 5th, 2024, via their verified Instagram page.

According to Multichoice, the show will begin on July 28th, 2024, and will continue for seventy-one (71) days.

According to the visuals seen on BBNaija’s official Instagram page, the reality show will have two Journeys in One House.

Guinness Nigeria is the headline sponsor of this year’s BBNaija season 9.

READ MORE: ‘King Of Boys’ To Return For Third Sequel, Kemi Adetiba Confirms

The post reads;

“BBNaija Season 9 is HERE!👁️ This is a must-follow Season! Get ready for double the drama, ships, and HUGE competition! Cameras 24/7 for 71 days. Showing on DStv198 | GOtv 49 Don’t miss the premiere on July 28th on Africa Magic at 7 PM WAT.”

SEE POST: