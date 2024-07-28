The official debut of season 9 of Nigeria’s most famous TV reality show is set for Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Interesting twists are anticipated in the ninth season of Big Brother Naija.

From the season focusing on dynamic pairings to the introduction of a new Fave Lock-In system that allows viewers to earn millions by correctly predicting winners in different aspects of the episode, BBNaija season 9 might just be the best season yet.

At the media briefing that was held in Lagos, Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing, West Africa, MultiChoice, noted that this year, viewers have the opportunity to win N1 million each for making perfect predictions in the Fave Lock-In component of the game.

“Since 2020, BBNaija has been giving out 30m each year to fans that Lock In – You can either lock in the winner or the top three finale contestants – and in the last four years we’ve given out about N120 million. This year is different, we are not asking you to lock in who is going to win but predict who will win the immunity challenge,” he said.

With the chance of more fan giveaways this year, the Executive Head of Marketing revealed that the brand new MyDStv application will keep fans of the show up to date, as voting for the upcoming season will take place on the app.

He added: “There’s a new My DStv app. All the action around Big Brother, DStv self-service, being in control, and staying ahead will all be available on the brand-new application. Also, voting for Big Brother will take place there.”