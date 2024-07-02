BBNaija’s Ka3na Warns VeryDarkMan About Consequences Of Multiple Arrests

Ka3na Jones, a Big Brother Naija reality show star, has cautioned social critic Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, about his numerous arrests.

VeryDarkMan has been arrested many times on charges of cyberbullying and defamation.

His most recent arrest occurred on Sunday in Abuja for reportedly defaming someone accused of defrauding a Nigerian in the Diaspora, making it his third this year.

In response to the continuous arrests, Ka3na cautioned that it could be a barrier if he decides to relocate abroad or get a good job.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, she wrote,

“@verydarkblackman my dear, you need to actually know what you are doing on social media. Only a visionless person would repeatedly let himself be registered in the Nigerian police negatively with countless lawsuits.

“You would understand the impact of this when you choose to seek quality employment or relocate abroad. No country will admit a countless offender of law from his own country. All these arrests are being registered on Google and police database. Please be cautious.”

